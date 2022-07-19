Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus travels to Austria for Ajax pre-season tour

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is in Austria for Ajax’s pre-season tour.

Kudus was named to the 29-man squad for the Dutch champions' tour as they ramp up preparations for the upcoming season.



The team arrived on Sunday night and will play RB Salzburg, Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt, and Shaktar Donetsk before returning to the Netherlands.



Ajax played KAS Eupen in a friendly last Friday, and Kudus scored a great goal.



Kudus joined Ajax pre-season early this month and is looking forward to playing an important role for the club under new manager Alfred Schreuder.

Despite his injuries during the 2021/22 football season, Kudus proved his worth for his team anytime he was fit and had the chance to play.



In the end, he contributed to helping Ajax to finish the season as champions of the Dutch Eredivisie.



He made 25 appearances in all competitions for his club last season, scoring six goals and providing one assist in the process.