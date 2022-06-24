Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed set to complete €5m move to Lens

Ghana midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed

Ghana midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed, is set to complete a move to French Ligue 1 side RC Lens.



According to Sports Journalist, Saddic Admas, the 22-year-old is set for medicals on June 24, 2022, after Clermont Foot accepted a €5 million bid from Lens.



Following Samed's immediate departure, Clermont Foot will be left with two Ghanaian players, Alidu Seidu and Grejohn Kyei.

Samed has spent three years at Clermont since joining from JMG Academy. He initially joined on loan in 2019 before signing a permanent deal in 2021.



The midfielder played 31 matches during the 2021/2022 Ligue one season, scoring 1 goal.



Salis Abdul Samed earned his maiden Black Stars call-up under former coach Milovan Rajevac ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



However, he could not honour his invitation due to injury.





Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed (22) has agreed a move to French Ligue 1 side RC Lens from Clermont. The player is set for medicals today in a deal worth around €5m.



