Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey among most valuable African players in the world

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey is one of the 10 most valuable African players in the world.

Last summer, the midfielder sealed a sensational transfer from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal in a deal that cost the English Premier League giants a sum of 50 million Euros.



Although his best is yet to be seen at Arsenal, Thomas Partey’s quality can never be doubted.



At the end of the 2020/2021 football season, checks with Transfermarkt have revealed that the midfield powerhouse is still amongst the most valued African players in the world.



The list has Liverpool star Mohammed Salah as the most valuable African player followed by teammate and Senegal poster boy Sadio Mane.



Check the full list below:

Mohamed Salah - €100 million



Sadio Mane - €85 million



Osimhen joined Napoli - €81.3 million



Wilfred Ndidi and Achraf Hakimi - €60 million



Franck Kessie - €55 million

Kalidou Koulibaly - €48 million



Wilfried Zaha - €45 million



Riyad Mahrez - €42 million



Thomas Partey - €40 million