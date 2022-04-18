0
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is best defensive shooter in EPL per CIES

Thomas Partey 8767 Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Mon, 18 Apr 2022

Ghana international, Thomas Partey has been identified as the best defensive shooter in the English Premier League.

This is according to the CIES Football Observatory Weekly Post which relies on data produced by InStat to unveil the best performing outfield players in 32 European leagues.

In the latest update from CIES, footballers in the 32 European leagues are classified into fifteen technical profiles and ranked according to their performance level.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in the ranking of the English Premier League has emerged as the best defensive shooter.

The combative midfielder has been instrumental for his club this season, making him one of the most reliable players in his position in the division.

Unfortunately, an injury has left him on the sidelines ahead of the climax of the 2021/22 English Premier League campaign.

Find more on the CIES release on the English Premier League below

Source: footballghana.com
