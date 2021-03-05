Ghana 'missing Takoradi girls' Nigerians chop death sentence for kidnapping, murder

A seven member jury find de two Nigerians guilty of killing de four Takoradi girls.

Two Nigerians go die by hanging if dem fail to appeal dema sentence within 30 days from today.

De Sekondi High Court Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Oji sake of de missing Takoradi school girls murder case.



Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong wey get de power of court of appeal for Ghana on March 5, 2021 read de sentence as de seven member jury find dem guilty of killing [murder] four Takoradi girls.



De missing Takoradi girls turn one of de major headlines for Ghana in 2018 as parents of de girls lodge complaints at de police station.

Dis followed with demonstrations and local media campaigns to find de kidnapped girls.



After intensive investigations, Ghana police come discover de skeletons of some of de girls for septic tank inside.



De forensic unit of de Ghana police service confirm in October 2020, say de skull and other skeletons wey dem found be de remains of de four girls after DNA tests.