Ghana moves up to 52nd place in FIFA Ranking for September

The Black Stars of Ghana have moved up to the 52nd position on the FIFA ranking released for the month of September.

Ghana defeated Zimbabwe in a double-header earlier this month to accumulate more points on the ranking.



The Black Stars secured a 3-1 win against The Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in the first leg before get a 1-0 win in Harare in the second leg.



The win sees the Stars move from the 53rd position on the World Ranking but still remain on the seventh position on the CAF Rankings.

On the CAF ranking Ghana remains in the seventh position behind Senegal(20th in the world), Tunisia(25th in the world), Morocco(30th in the world), Algeria(33rd in the world), Nigeria (34th in the world) and Egypt (38th in the world)- by other of 1st-6th.



The Black Stars return to action next month in a doubleheader to face Ethiopia and South Africa in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.