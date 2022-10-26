1
Ghana must go to 2022 FIFA World Cup with physically fit players – Ex-President Kufuor

E0DE2815 BBB1 4895 B2F3 8E0D102CFFE2.jpeg Former President JA Kufuor with Kurt Okraku

Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Former Ghana president, John Agyekum Kufuor has admonished the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to ensure Black Stars players that will be taken to the 2022 FIFA World Cup are physically fit.

Addressing a GFA delegation last week when they paid a courtesy call on him, the former head of state said Ghana excelled at the 2006 world cup because the team had physically strong players.

“We must be physically strong at the World Cup because in 2006, the Black Stars performed better because of the strength of the team, you look at the captain, Stephen Appiah and then characters like Sulley Muntari, you can’t just push Sulley down. The Asamoah Gyan's, and the Essien's were physically fit.

“So, one thing I pray you would ensure they go to the pitch physically fit battle with other countries. We shouldn’t be walkovers, so we must be strong, smart and have stamina and then towards goal, we must work as a team, single purpose team to hit into the post,” ex-president Kufuor said.

He continued, "When you do that I’m sure you will come away with flying colours. So, you have all my blessings, and prayers. I pray that it shouldn’t be only the first round, they should continue to the quarter and semi-finals. The nation awaits good news from the team."

Ghana will be one of five countries that will be representing Africa at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

At the tournament, the Black Stars have been pitted in Group H to face off with their counterpart from Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

