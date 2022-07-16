Ghana new boy Patric Pfeiffer sees red in league opener as Darmstadt suffer away defeat

Ghana international Patric Pfeiffer

New Black Stars player, Patric Pfeiffer was given the marching orders on the Bundesliga 2 opening day on Saturday as Darmstadt lost away to Regensburg.

Pfeiffer lasted only 37 minutes into the 2022-23 campaign with Regensburg recording a 2-0 victory at the Jahnstadion Regensburg.



The hosts were 1-0 up just a minute after kick-off through midfielder Joshua Mees before Pfeiffer was given his caution three minutes later.



The 22-year-old Germany-born defender was sent off in the 37th minute after attracting a second caution in the fixture following a dangerous tackle on an opponent.

Danish forward Andreas Nielsen Albers scored in the 67th minute to put the game to bed ensuring Regensburg begin the new season with a victory.



Compatriots Prince-Osei Owusu and Braydon Marvin Manu also starred in the match for Regensburg and Darmstadt respectively.



Pfeiffer who has previously played for Germany at U18 and U19 levels completed a switch in nationality to Ghana last month and is available for the next international break.