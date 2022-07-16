0
Ghana new boy Patric Pfeiffer sees red in league opener as Darmstadt suffer away defeat

Patric Pfeiffer1 610x400 Ghana international Patric Pfeiffer

Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

New Black Stars player, Patric Pfeiffer was given the marching orders on the Bundesliga 2 opening day on Saturday as Darmstadt lost away to Regensburg.

Pfeiffer lasted only 37 minutes into the 2022-23 campaign with Regensburg recording a 2-0 victory at the Jahnstadion Regensburg.

The hosts were 1-0 up just a minute after kick-off through midfielder Joshua Mees before Pfeiffer was given his caution three minutes later.

The 22-year-old Germany-born defender was sent off in the 37th minute after attracting a second caution in the fixture following a dangerous tackle on an opponent.

Danish forward Andreas Nielsen Albers scored in the 67th minute to put the game to bed ensuring Regensburg begin the new season with a victory.

Compatriots Prince-Osei Owusu and Braydon Marvin Manu also starred in the match for Regensburg and Darmstadt respectively.

Pfeiffer who has previously played for Germany at U18 and U19 levels completed a switch in nationality to Ghana last month and is available for the next international break.

