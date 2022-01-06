Ghana only needs a good start at the AFCON - Laryea Kingston

Former Black Stars player, Laryea Kingston

Milovan Rajevac's experience will be key for Ghana - Laryea Kingston

Ghana to face Morocco on Monday in crunch Group C clash



Laryea Kingston hopeful Milovan Rajevac will deliver at the AFCON



Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston, believes starting the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) on a good note will do the trick for Ghana.



Laryea said a positive start for the Black Stars in their opening group game will be significant for the team.



The Black Stars are paired with Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros in Group C. Ghana will commence their AFCON journey in a crunch fixture against the Atlas Lions on Monday, January 10.



Ghana will be hoping to go beyond the round 16 stage which they reached during the last edition of the tournament. The team will also have an eye on the trophy they last won in 1982.

"I know every tournament, Ghanaians don't have confidence in the squad but the most important is to start the tournament well. As a technical person I believe the coach knows the type of players that will help him achieve whatever he wants to achieve," he said.



Moreover, Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac, who led Ghana to the finals in 2010 would want to better the feat in Cameroon in 2022.



According to Laryea Kingston, Rajevac's experience will be key for Ghana despite taking over the team in November 2021.



“We hired someone that has been there before. He has all the experience and he has seen these situations a lot. When I flipped the coin, he came in very late. How many games has he had with the team before going to a major tournament? For me as a technical person, you have to understand the team, understand each and every player, and also the strength and weaknesses of the players then try to put things together before you go to a major tournament. That’s where the team will fall short at. He will not get the time to know the players very. But with his experience, he’s been in that position before me, I think he has what it takes to do something.” he said on GTV's breakfast show.



The 2021 AFCON which will be played in 2022 will begin on January 9 to February 6.