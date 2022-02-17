Ghana paid $900,000 as commitment fee for African Games - Sports Minister

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has revealed the amount Ghana has paid to host the 13th edition of the All African Games.

Ghana won the rights to host the African Games in August 2018 after seeing off competition from Nigeria and Burkina Faso.



Speaking at the first joint technical meeting aimed at preparing for the games slated for Accra in 2023, Mustapha Ussif revealed Ghana has paid a commitment fee of $900,000 after the protocol agreement was signed on 29th October 2021.



“After the signing of the protocol agreement, Ghana has met it’s obligation of paying the initial $900,000 to the African Union as a commitment fee to host the 13th African Games.” he said.



It has to be noted that, the initial $900,000 paid is a first installment payment of the total of the $1.8 million dollars supposed to be paid for the hosting rights.

Mustapha Ussif also revealed that despite the effect of Covid 19, all preparations are on course for the African Games to take place.



“From the global perspective, the government of Ghana has managed the COVID-19 very well. Despite the devastating effect of COVID-19, the government of Ghana is on course to provide the necessary sports infrastructure, create a conducive environment and ensure that all the needed resources are put in place on time to host an exceptional African Games” he added.



The 13th African Games is slated for 4th August to 19th August 2023.