Ghana paired with Angola, C.A.R and Madagascar in Group E for AFCON 2023 qualifiers

Black Stars

Ghana’s Black Stars have been paired together with Madagascar, Angola and Central African Republic in the Group E of the qualification round for 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.

The draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which will be held in Côte d’Ivoire was held in the studios of SuperSport in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday.







The West African nation will be hoping to secure a ticket to the tournament to be played in Ivory Coast next year after recording a worst-ever performance at the last edition in Cameroon.



The qualifiers will commence in June 2022 to know the 23 nations that will join Ivory Coast for the tournament in summer 2023.



Full Groups Below:



Group A



Nigeria



Sierra Leone



Guinea Bissau



Sao Tome & Principle / Mauritius



Group B



Burkina Faso



Cape Verde

Togo



Eswatini



Group C



Cameroon



Kenya



Namibia



Burundi



Group D



Egypt



Guinea



Malawi



Ethiopia



Group E

Ghana



Madagascar



Angola



Central African Republic



Group F



Algeria



Uganda



Niger



Tanzania



Group G



Mali



Congo



The Gambia

South Sudan



Group H



Ivory Coast



Zambia



Comoros



Lesotho



Group I



DR Congo



Gabon



Mauritania



Sudan



Group J



Tunisia

Equatorial Guinea



Libya



Botswana



Group K



Morocco



South Africa



Zimbabwe



Liberia



Group L



Senegal



Benin



Mozambique



Rwanda