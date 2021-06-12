Ghana paired with Ivory Coast, Egypt at 2021 Minifootball Nations Cup

The paired teams in their groupings

Source: GNA

Ghana’s Minifootball national team, Black Blazers, have been handed a tough draw at the 2021 African Minifootball Nations Cup scheduled to take place in Nigeria from July 8-17, 2021.

The Black Blazers are in Group C together with defending champions Cote D’ Ivoire, Egypt and Somali after a draw was held yesterday.



Hosts Nigeria are in Group A and would face the likes of Senegal, Morocco and Djibouti while Group B is made up of South Africa, Tunisia, Benin and Burkina Faso.



The last group of the second edition of the Nations Cup is made up of previous hosts Libya, Zambia, Gabon and Alegria.

All 16 teams in the six aside football competition would be looking to make the top five teams who would represent Africa at the Minifootball World Cup to be held in Ukraine.



Ghana who placed sixth at the maiden edition of the tournament would be looking to make the top five teams who would make the Minifootball World Cup and probably win the tournament.



Meanwhile, the Black Blazers are currently in camp preparing for the tournament and are poised to lift the trophy for Ghana.