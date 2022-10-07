Ghana placed 22nd out of 32 teams in latest FIFA World Cup power rankings

Black Stars squad

The new FIFA World Cup power rankings places Ghana 22nd out of 32 teams ahead of the Mundial next month.

The rankings produced by CBS Soccer, sees the West African powerhouse dropping six places down since it was first released in June.



This means Ghana is least ranked team in Group H ahead of the mundial in the Asian country.



Ghana group opponent, Uruguay is ranked among countries that can challenge for the ultimate.



Meanwhile, Portugal is considered as countries can progress from the group stage.



The much-anticipated tournament has been scheduled for November and December with 32 countries set to battle it out for the covetous trophy in the Asian country.



Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil bit recovered to beat Nicaragua 1-0 in the pre-World Cup friendlies last month.

The defeat and narrow win during the international break put the four-time AFCON winners in tier three, a pot for teams that have a 50/50 chance progressing to the round of 16.



South American giants, Brazil and Argentina are in tier 1, the two teams likely to win the tournament in Qatar.



The tier two has countries that can challenge for the championship which includes the Netherlands, France, Denmark, Uruguay, Germany, England and Croatia and are ranked from 3rd to 10th.



The tier three has only three teams and they identified as nations expected to make it out of their group. Senegal, Belgium and Portugal are the teams in tier three.



Tier four, the countries in the mix, where Ghana's finds itself also has, Serbia, Japan, Switzerland, Morocco, Ecuador, South Korea, Mexico, Wales, Ghana, Iran, USA, Poland and Tunisia.



The final lot is the group with nations expected not to make it past the group stage and it includes Australia, Canada, Cameroon, Costa Rica, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.