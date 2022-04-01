Ghana placed in Group H of 2022 World Cup

The Black Stars will be making their fourth appearance at the World Cup

The Black Stars of Ghana have been placed in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars have been pitted against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in the tournament which will be held in Qatar.



Ghana will open the tournament with a game against the Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in Group H.



The Black Stars will be making their fourth appearance at the World Cup after overcoming the Super Eagles of Nigeria via the away-goal rule.

It will be a replay for the 2014 World Cup when the Black Stars lost 2-1 to Portugal in Brazil.



