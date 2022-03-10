Ghana planning to include Asamoah Gyan in squad - Nigeria player alleges

Baby Jet could be back in action

Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has alleged that legendary Ghanaian forward Asamoah Gyan could be recalled for the crucial World Cup play-off later this month.

The Super Eagles will play the Black Stars in a two-legged encounter with the winner of both legs securing qualification to the biggest soccer mundial in Qatar.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.



The four-time African Champions are in search of their 4th qualification to the World Cup and according to the Saudi-based Nigeria midfielder, Ghana is planning to include Asamoah Gyan for the crucial game.



“I have listened to so many pundits say the Black Stars are in disarray and they are having issues,” Onazi told PUNCH Sports Extra.



“For me this is a big distraction for us, so we would believe that all is not well in their camp. And they are not ready.

“According to some of the Ghanaian players I have spoken to, they are planning to recall Asamoah Gyan back to the squad because they want to qualify for the World Cup at all cost.



“Other players like (Mubarak) Wakaso and the likes want to be part of the team. Don’t forget they also have Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey as well” he said.



Gyan is the all-time topscorer for Ghana with 51 goals.



Ghana had previously starred at the 2006, 2010, and 2014 editions of the World Cup.