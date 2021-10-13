Ghana player ratings against Zimbabwe: Black Stars midfielders run the show

Ghana defeated Zimbabwe 1-0

Jojo Wallocott - 5/10

On his second appearance for Ghana, the Swindon Town goalkeeper appeared to lack composure and was jittery, one such moment almost resulting in a goal gifted to Zimbabwe but for a last-ditch clearance. Yet to find his confidence and looks to be having communication problems with his backline.



Daniel Amartey - 5/10



Amartey put up a decent performance at right-back but like in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Zimbabwe, the Leicester City man offered little going forward. Joined the two centre-backs at times to give Ghana a stronger three-man back line on occasions.



Abdul Rahman Baba - 5/10



The Reading man struggled to get in sync with the game, but provided a good outlet for Ghana in attack on occasions. His reading of the game and decision making in key moments on the day left much to be desired.

Jonathan Mensah - 5/10



Like on Saturday, Mensah was unable to organise his back line which was breached on multiple occasions and only saved by poor finishing on the part of Zimbabwe.



Alexander Djiku - 5/10



Unlucky to go off the pitch in the second half due to injury. Guilty alongside Mensah and Wallocott for Ghana’s poor defensive organisation and appeared a bit too mechanical in his play.



Iddrisu Baba - 7.5/10

Arguably the Man of the Match, the Real Mallorca man showed why he must be a starter for Ghana under Rajevac, providing a running body in front of the backline in screening the defensive, linking the defence to attack and allowing Thomas Partey needed flexibility.



Thomas Partey - 7/10



With Iddrisu taking up the defensive duty, Partey took up a strong responsibility of helping with ball progression while joining up in defence and attack in box-to-box capacity when needed. Capped his day with a free-kick for the match winner.



Mohammed Kudus - 7/10



The Ajax man’s growing reputation as perhaps Ghana’s most important man continues as he was a constant threat for Zimbabwe. He did not just contribute creatively and in dictating affairs in midfield but was in addition a scoring threat, going close to goal on several occasions and striking the bar one time.

Jordan Ayew - 4.5/10



Moved from lead striker to right wing, the Crystal Palace did little to affect the game as Ghana mainly threatened down the left and through the middle.



Kamaldeen Sulemana - 5.5/10



The Stade Rennes attacker was a joy for Ghana down the left but he would have to learn to influence games a bit more than in bursts.



Benjamin Tetteh - 5/10

The Turkey-based striker was a hard worker in putting the Zimbabwean defence under a lot of pressure but could have done better in holding up play and exerting himself on the match.



Daniel-Kofi Kyereh - 5/10



Came on for Kamaldeen Sulemana on the hour mark but could not influence the game as much as the man he replaced.



Joseph Aidoo - 5/10



Took the place of injured Djiku in the second half and was lucky not to have seen a weak back-pass intercepted by Zimbabwe for a possible equaliser.