Ghana player ratings vs Central African Republic: Bad day for Afena-Gyan

Black Stars striker Felix Afena-Gyan

Lawrence Ati-Zigi - 6/10

Handed a rare start, the St. Gallen goalkeeper would be sad to have ended the game with a ball in his net even though to be fair, there was little he could have done to prevent the goal.



Andy Yiadom - 6/10



Replaced Denis Odoi in the line-up and worked tirelessly on the day, running up and down, but that extra lack of quality in his game was telling on many occasions.



Gideon Mensah - 6.5/10



Back to left-back after playing in central defence in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Madagascar, the Bordeaux man was comfortable with the ball at his feet, breaking lines with his dribbles and passes, ultimately helping Ghana progress the ball upfield.



Messed up a good chance to double Ghana's lead after poorly connecting to Mohammed Kudus' ball over the top in the box.



Daniel Amartey - 5.5/10

It was not the best of games for Amartey as both he and his central defensive partner were caught for pace as Karl Namnganda picked up Brad Pirioua's through-ball to slam home the equaliser.



Jonathan Mensah - 5.5/10



Mensah is perhaps more guilty for the equaliser owing to his closer proximity to Namnganda at the time of the final pass, his loss of pace as he ages rearing its head.



The 31-year-old's day changed from bad to worse as he was stretchered off the pitch straight into an ambulance in the 63rd minute following a collision with Peter Guinari.



Edmund Addo - 6/10



Had a strong start to the game, but looked relaxed and sloppy on the ball as the match progressed.



Expected to screen Ghana's backline, the midfielder was caught too high up the pitch when Ghana turned over possession, leaving Pirioua with acres of space to exploit and lay a perfect through-ball for their equaliser.

Mohammed Kudus - 7/10



Was a delight to watch with his trickery and overall dazzling display, capping a fine performance with Ghana's goal. However, let the team down in some key moments when it would have been better to pick out a man than to go solo.



Daniel-Kofi Kyere - 6.5/10



The St. Pauli attacker kept things simple in midfield as always, falling deeper on many occasions to help progress the ball higher up.



Osman Bukari - 6.5/10



Was menacing down the right with his pace, and would be happy with his performance on the day although his final balls could have been better. Capped his game with an assist for Ghana's goal.



Joseph Paintsil - 5.5/10

On his first appearance of the Otto Addo era, the Genk winger failed to pose much danger to the Wild Beasts down the left flank, and it was not surprising to see him replaced in Addo's first set of changes on the day.



Felix Afena-Gyan - 4.5/10



Unlike against Madagascar when his overall poor performance was covered by two moments of brilliance, the Roma youngster once again looked off pace and off rhythm and had nothing to save face.



One of his many sloppy moments saw him cheaply give away possession for what ultimately led to CAR's equaliser. It was indeed surprising that he stayed on the pitch until four minutes to full-time.



Iddrisu Baba - 6/10



Came on in the second half to shore things up in the middle for the Black Stars.



Kamaldeen Sulemana - 5.5/10

In his first game under Addo, the Stade Rennes man tried to take the game by the scruff of the neck after replacing Paintsil but his attempts to conjure some individual magic to get Ghana going failed to succeed.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku - 5/10



As has been the case of his entire Black Stars career so far, Issahaku was never shy to make his presence felt in games but struggled with his end product, mostly due to poor decision-making.