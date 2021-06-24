Ghana prodigy Kamaldeen Sulemana lands in Amsterdam for Ajax medical

Sulemana Kamaldeen

Ghana international Sulemana Kamaldeen is on the verge of undergoing medical examination at Ajax, GHANASoccernet.com can authoritatively confirm.

The midfielder has been on the radar of several elite European clubs including Manchester United and Liverpool, following his sensational season with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland last term.



Ajax - who have been on the heels of the budding forward since last season - appeared to have finally won the race.



Reports from the Netherlands indicate the 19-year-old looks set to continue his rapid development at Ajax after both sides found common ground.



The teenager is currently reported to be in a hotel in Amsterdam, awaiting his medical tests.

The move could be finalized before the end of the week should he successfully pass the medical examination.



FCN have been seeking €15-20 million to sell their prized asset.



Sulemana had an incredible season in Denmark as he hit double figures in terms of goal contributions in his second season after being joining Nordsjaelland from the affiliate Ghanaian club Right to Dream academy in Ghana.



He netted 10 goals and set up four as Nordsjaelland made it to the Danish Superliga championship play-off after finishing sixth in the regular season.