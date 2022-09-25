0
Ghana pushing to have Bayer Leverkusen right-back at 2022 Qatar World Cup

044B46D5 7F51 47C6 B897 24360C543F20.jpeg?resize=820%2C600&ssl=1 Jeremie Frimpong

Sun, 25 Sep 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) are pushing to have Bayer Leverkusen right-back, Jeremie Frimpong, naturalize and play for Ghana at the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup.

The 21-year-old was born in the Netherlands to a Ghanaian mother before moving to England at the age of seven.

With that, he is eligible to play for three nations; Ghana through his mother, the Netherlands through his father, and England, where he grew up.

Frimpong has represented the Netherlands at all youth levels and is currently with the Dutch U-21s.

The GFA leaders are on an aggressive pursuit of Ghanaian talents born abroad and willing to play for the Black Stars.

They have succeeded in getting Inaki Williams of Athletic Club, Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey, Ransford-Yeboah of Hamburger, Stephan Ambrosius, and others to switch nationalities.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano on Saturday reported the GFA are pushing to get him to commit to Ghana at the senior level as they’ve done with Tariq Lamptey.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
