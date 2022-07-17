2
'Ghana qualified to the 2022 FIFA World Cup by accident' - Nigeria new coach

Sun, 17 Jul 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Newly announced coach for the Super Eagles of Nigeria says Ghana’s Black Stars qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar by accident.

Peseiro took over as head coach after interim manager Augustine Eguaveon supervised the World Cup playoffs against Ghana.

“I have a team with players who play in England, Italy, France, Spain, but unfortunately they didn’t beat Ghana to go to the World Cup,” he is quoted as saying by Pulse Nigeria.

Thomas Partey’s goal at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja secured Ghana their fourth appearance at the FIFA World Cup event after a goalless draw in Ghana.

Though, Nigeria equalized, the away goal rule saw Ghana edge out their bitterest rivals to book a place in the November showpiece in Qatar.

