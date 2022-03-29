Ghana qualifies for FIFA World Cup 2022

Black Stars qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ghana against all odds got the job done in Abuja after booking a 2022 FIFA World Cup spot at the expense of their West African rivals, Nigeria.

The Black Stars eliminated the Super Eagles following a one-all draw in the second leg at the Abiola Stadium on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



After settling for a goalless draw in the first leg, Ghana needed a scoring draw to sail through to the world's biggest international showpieces.



Nigeria who needed a win started the game with all guns blazing but Ghana despite being shaky in the early minutes stood to the pressure.



In the early struggle came delight as Thomas Partey fired the Black Stars in front with a spectacular strike from outside the box just 10 minutes into the match.



Super Eagles increased their tempo in search of an equaliser. The pressure finally paid off as Ademola Lookman got fouled in the box.



The referee initially turned a blind but VAR was called to action and the penalty was subsequently given.

Skipper, Troost Ekong stepped up and made no mistake from the spot, sending Jojo Wollacott the wrong way in the 22nd minute.



Nigeria kept pilling the pressure but Wollacott was simply amazing as he pulled some magnificent saves to keep Ghana in the game.



The first half ended level pegging with Ghana having just 45 minutes for the dream of a World Cup qualification to be a reality.



In the second half, Otto Addo made three quick substitutions, bringing on Daniel Kofi Kyere, Elisha Owusu, and Andy Yiadom to replace, Iddrisu Baba, Fatawu Isshaku and Jordan Ayew.



TWI NEWS



Otto got his tactics on lock with the quick change, as his team grew into the game and were more organised.

However, Nigeria had two bright changes in the second half all falling for Vitor Osimhen who on both occasions tried an over kick but could not hit the target.



In the 70th minute, the Super Eagles almost got the needed goal on after Ekong perfectly connected Simon Moses' freekick but Wollacott again came to the rescue with a brilliant save.



Black Stars kept their head until they managed to sail through the nervy final minutes of the game to ink their name among the 32 teams that will be participating in the competition in Qatar.



