Ghana qualify for men's and women's 4x100m finals of 2022 Commonwealth Games

Ghana have qualified for both the men's and women's 4x100m after finishing 3rd in Heat 2 and Heat 1 respectively.
The men's team finished 3rd in Heat 2 to pick up a slot in the finals with a time of 39.05s.
Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Barnabas Ageh, and Abdul Rasheed Saminu represented Ghana in the 4x100m.
The women's relay team ran a time of 44.32s to snatch one of two non-automatic qualifying slots for the final.
The women's relay team finished 5th, behind Trinidad and Tobago.
Nigeria, England, and Australia occupied the first three spots in the women's 4x100m race.
