Ghana ranked 27th among 32 participating teams in 2022 World Cup

The Black Stars of Ghana has been ranked 27th among the 32 countries to participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



According to statistics gathered by the Guardian, the Black Stars are among some of the lowest ranked countries that will be taking part in this year's tournament.



Ghana’s group opponents at the World Cup South Korea was ranked lower as they placed 28th while Portugal placed 9th and Uruguay placed 12th among the 32 teams.



Ghana has been paired in Group H where they will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



Ghana will begin their campaign against Portugal on November 24 before facing South Korea in its second game.



The four-time AFCON champion will take on Uruguay in the repeat of the 2010 quarterfinal game.



The much-anticipated tournament scheduled to take place in the Asian country will be played between November and December.

Below are the rankings:



Argentina,



Brazil,



Spain,



Netherlands,



Germany,



France,



Denmark,



Belgium,

Portugal,



England,



Senegal,



Uruguay,



Croatia,



Switzerland,



Serbia,



Canada,



Wales,

Poland,



Mexico,



USA,



Morocco,



Cameroon,



Iran,



Tunisia,



Japan,



Ecuador,

Ghana,



South Korea,



Costa Rica,



Qatar,



Australia,



Saudi Arabia.