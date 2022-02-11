Ghana ranked 61st in the latest FIFA ranking, drops out of Africa’s top ten after AFCON fiasco

Black Stars

The Black Stars of Ghana has dropped nine places in the latest FIFA ranking following the team’s poor showing at the just ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The West African powerhouse exited the tournament from the group stage following a poor run of results including losses to Morocco (1-0); Comoros (3-2) and a 1-1 draw with Gabon.



In the latest ranking released by FIFA, Ghana is no longer among the best 10 teams in Africa dropping nine places on the globe.



Ghana currently occupy 61st position in the world and 11th spot in Africa.



Meanwhile, Champions Senegal remain top followed by Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt and Tunisia respectively to complete the top five.



Ghana’s spot has been taken by Burkina Faso who had a run impressive run in Cameroon, finishing fourth. Third-placed Cameroon are now sixth.



Below are the top ten ranked teams in Africa:

Senegal (18)



Morocco (24)



Nigeria (32)



Egypt (34)



Tunisia (36)



Cameroon (38)

Algeria (43)



Mali (48)



Cote d’Ivoire (51)



Burkina Faso (56)