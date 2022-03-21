1
Ghana rejects Nigeria’s 10,000 ticket request, allocates 2,000 ahead of crunch tie

Baba Yara Stadium Baba Yara Sports stadium in Accra

Nigeria has been allocated 2,000 tickets for the first leg of the FIFA World Cup qualifying game against the Black Stars of Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

This was confirmed by the Communication Director of the National Sports Authority, Charles Amofa, who said Nigeria requested 10,000 tickets for the game but the sports authority decided against the request and rather allocated 2,000 tickets to traveling fans which he noted was in accordance with FIFA regulations.

With the increasing interest and tension buildup ahead of the crucial tie scheduled for Friday, March 25, this will be worrying to Nigerian fans in the Ashanti Region who are likely to exceed the allocated ticket slots.

According to MyNigeria, Nigerian fans are gearing up to make long trips across Ghana to witness the tie. WhatsApp chats on the official platform of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club - Ghana chapter indicate that supporters groups are coordinating country-wide to ensure the Super Eagles get maximum support before and after the game..

The game which was initially meant to be hosted at the Cape Coast stadium was moved to Kumasi after FIFA/CAF inspection teams deemed the stadium unfit.

Fans can purchase E-tickets for the game from Monday, March 21 by dialing the shortcode *711# across all networks.

