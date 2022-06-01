Ghana's 2022 World Cup opponent Uruguay to play three friendlies in June

Uruguay national team

Uruguay, Ghana's 2022 World Cup opponent, will begin preparations for the tournament with three friendly games in June.

This month, the South American giants will face World Cup-bound United States of America and Mexico, as well as Jamaica.



Uruguay have named a 28-man squad for the three friendlies, which includes Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo of Barcelona, and Benfica star Darwin Nunez.



However, due to injuries, Luis Suarez, who announced his split from Atletico Madrid, and Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur were left off the list.

Their first match is against Mexico on Friday, June 3, followed by a clash with the United States on June 5, and then take on Jamaica on June 11.



Ghana and Uruguay will square off in Qatar on December 2. The game is a rematch of the South Americans' quarter-final win on penalties in 2010 when Suarez with his hand denied Ghana a winning goal in extra time.