Ghana's Alex Amankwa qualifies for semi-final of 800m at Commonwealth Games

Ghana’s Alex Amankwa

Ghana’s Alex Amankwa has moved a step closer to winning a medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after making it to the semi-final of the men’s 800metre race.

Alex Amankwah made a time of 1:43:56 to progress to the semi-final stage and improve on Ghana’s performance at the games.



Amankwa finished sixth overall and could qualify for the final if he finishes in the automatic qualification places.



He is the third to book a semi-final ticket in any track and field events at the Games. Sprinters, Benjamin Azamati and Sean Safo Antwi made it to the semi-final of the 100-metre race.

With a time of 10:33 seconds, Safo Antwi picked up one of the non-automatic places in the heats.



Azamati on the other hand finished first in Heat seven with a time of 10:10second.



Both Azamati and Safo Antwi will be competing later Wednesday, July 3, 2022.