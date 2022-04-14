0
Menu
Sports

Ghana's Alexander Djiku wins French Ligue 1 Goal-Of-The-Month for March award

20220413 182609 Alexander Djiku

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Rock-Solid Ghana Center-back Alexander Djiku’s incredible strike against AS Monaco has been named the Goal-Of-The-Month for March in the French Ligue 1

The 29-year-old Ghanaian international scored his first goal of the season for RC Strasbourg Alsace when they beat the Red and Whites 1-0 at home.

He was subsequently awarded the Most Valuable Player of the match after a spectacular goal and a performance to match.

He was subsequently awarded the Most Valuable Player of the match after a spectacular goal and a performance to match.

Djiku was also named in the French Ligue 1 Team-Of-The-Week of week before the international break and returned to the Team-Of-The-Week after the international break with another solid performance.

His wonderful goal could earn him the Goal-Of-The-Month award for March in the highly competitive French Ligue 1.

Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Assin North MP must face law like Adamu Sakande - Godfred Dame
John Dumelo is not dead
Bisexual TikToker shares story
Meet the justices who ruled on Assin North MP’s case
Amaliba reacts to Supreme Court ruling
Otto Addo or Chris Hughton: Who becomes the next Black Stars coach
Why Kwadwo Asamoah is trending on social media
Goal against England is my favourite - Asamoah Gyan
Ghana in Pot 1 of 2023 AFCON qualifiers
I never worked at Kingdom Books – Isaac Adongo rebuffs claims