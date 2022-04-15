Ghana’s Ambassador to Guinea meets Black Maidens ahead of World Cup qualifier

Her Excellency Jane Aheto with the Black Maidens

Ghana’s Ambassador to Guinea, Her Excellency Jane Aheto met Black Maidens at the team’s training base in Conakry to inspire them ahead of the match against Guinea in 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Her Excellency officially welcomed Black Maidens to Guinea and wished success in Saturday’s encounter.



“You are welcome to Guinea Conakry, this place is just like being in Accra and I know you can adjust very easily’’ she said.



‘’I know the game is on Saturday and I just want to encourage you to put in everything that you’ve got because Ghana in Guinea is big."



‘’We command respect everywhere and they treat us well but on Saturday we have to show them we are on top.”

‘’I wish you all the best and on Saturday I will be in the stands to watch, pray and cheer you on,’’ she added.



Black Maidens will face Guinea on Saturday, April 16, at the Stade Général Lansana Conté de Nongo Conakry, with the rematch scheduled for Saturday, April 30 at the Cape Coast stadium.



The winner of the tie will qualify for the final qualifying round.