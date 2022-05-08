Ghana's Ambassador to Niger motivates Black Satellites ahead of Nigeria clash

Ghana's Ambassador, Mr Jonathan R. Magnusen

Mr. Jonathan R. Magnusen, Ghana's ambassador to the Republic of Niger, has paid a visit to the Black Satellites ahead of their crucial WAFU-B U20 Championship match against Nigeria on Sunday.

During the final training session at Niamey's Stade Municipal, ambassador Magnusen and some embassy personnel were on the training grounds.



At the end of the session, he promised the team the embassy's support throughout the competition.



“You are not alone in this, we are here to fully support you and to make sure that you go back home with the ultimate”.



“Rest assured that for the period of the tournament whatever we can do to help you we are ready to do it. Not only for ourselves, but for our team and for mother Ghana”, the ambassador said during an interaction with the players and the technical team.

He also urged the players to do the country proud and defend the country's enviable record, particularly against Nigeria.



On behalf of the players, goalkeeper Gregory Sekyere expressed gratitude to the ambassador for his encouragement and support.



“We assure you that whatever the nation is expecting from us, we will deliver”, he stressed.



Ghana will open their campaign against Nigeria on Sunday before taking on Burkina Faso in the final group B game on May 14.