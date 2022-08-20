Ghana’s Bernard Mensah on target for Redditch United in 2-2 draw against Stratford Town

Bernard Mensah

Ghanaian international, Bernard Mensah helped his Redditch United outfit to pick a point from the game against Stratford Town last Monday.

The two English none-league clubs locked horns earlier in the week to battle for three points in the ongoing campaign.



Following a bright start to the contest, Stratford Town took control of the match and had a two-goal lead early into the second half.



It was all thanks to goals from Josh Hawker and Will Grocott.

However, the desire of Stratford Town to finish the game with a win did not materialize.



Redditch United put up a spirited fight late into the game and managed to force the match to end in a draw.



Ghana’s Bernard Mensah started it all when he scored to halve the deficit for the team. Subsequently, Max Sheaf also scored in the final six minutes of the game to force the match to end in a 2-2 draw.