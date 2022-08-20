0
Menu
Sports

Ghana’s Bernard Mensah on target for Redditch United in 2-2 draw against Stratford Town

Bernard Mensah 1 651x434 1 Bernard Mensah

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Bernard Mensah helped his Redditch United outfit to pick a point from the game against Stratford Town last Monday.

The two English none-league clubs locked horns earlier in the week to battle for three points in the ongoing campaign.

Following a bright start to the contest, Stratford Town took control of the match and had a two-goal lead early into the second half.

It was all thanks to goals from Josh Hawker and Will Grocott.

However, the desire of Stratford Town to finish the game with a win did not materialize.

Redditch United put up a spirited fight late into the game and managed to force the match to end in a draw.

Ghana’s Bernard Mensah started it all when he scored to halve the deficit for the team. Subsequently, Max Sheaf also scored in the final six minutes of the game to force the match to end in a 2-2 draw.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Economic crunch affects tithes and offerings of Church of Pentecost