Ghana's Black Maidens to face Moroccan counterpart in double friendly next month

Black Maidens

The Ghana female U-17 team will in February take on their counterpart from Algeria in two separate friendly matches.

This has been confirmed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a communique published on its website on Thursday, January 14, 2021.



The two matches will give Black Maidens head coach Baba Nuhu the chance to assess his players and try out new tactics as part of preparations for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifiers.



Below is the GFA statement confirming the two friendlies with Morocco:



The Ghana Football Association has secured International friendly matches for the female U-17 team the Black Maidens in next month’s FIFA International window. The Maidens will play their counterparts from Morocco in Accra in two separate friendly games slated for February 9th and 12th 2022.



Coach Baba Nuhu is expected to use the games to prepare for the next round of qualifiers for the African U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers which begins in March 2022.

Ghana will take on Senegal in the second round of qualifiers as the search for a ticket to a record 7th FIFA U-17 Women’s’ World Cup takes off in earnest.



The Black Maidens have been to six World Cup competitions since its inception in 2008 having finished third in Azerbaijan in 2012.



The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will be hosted by India, which would have hosted the 2020 edition before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be the second time that India hosts a FIFA tournament after the men's 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, and the first time that India hosts a FIFA women's football tournament.



The competition will be held from 11-30 October, 2022. Spain are the defending champions, having won their first title in 2018.