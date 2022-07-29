0
Ghana’s Black Princess faces France on Friday with fully-fit squad

Fri, 29 Jul 2022

The Black Princesses of Ghana are ready for the clash against the France U20 team on Friday, July 29, 2022.

The Ghana Women’s U20 national team travelled to the European country a few days ago to prepare for the 2022 FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup scheduled to be staged in Costa Rica.

Tomorrow, the team will take on their counterpart from France in the first of friendly matches lined up for the next two weeks.

Speaking ahead of the game, Coach for the Black Princesses, Ben Fokuo says all his players are fit and ready for the game.

“We don't have any serious injury amongst us and hopefully, it remains same after the match. Everyone is fit and putting in their best ahead of the game tomorrow,” the Black Princesses' head coach said.

Coach Ben Fokuo continued, “Ghanaians should expect a good game from us and the performance will show that the team is ready for Costa Rica. The players know it will be a tough game but we will put in our best and get a good result.”

The Black Princesses will play Les Bleuets on Friday, July 29, 2022at the Complexe Sportif a Clairefontaire-en- Yvelines at 16:00 GMT.

