Ghana’s Charles Sagoe scores, assist as Arsenal’s U21 win over Exeter in EFL Cup

Charles Sagoe Jr

English-born Ghanaian Charles Sagoe Jnr has registered his first goal and provided an assist for Arsenal in their 5-0 win over Exeter in the U21 EPL Cup on Tuesday, October 11, 2023.

The 19-year-old forward who can play as an offensive midfielder earned his first Premier League start in the fifth- round of the Carabao Cup when Arsenal won 1-0 over Brentford on Tuesday, September 27, 2023.



Sagoe, a regular for the U21 put up a top-class performance where he opened the score for the Gunners in the 61st minute after connecting from a tap-in inside the penalty box.



In the 79th minute, Sebastian Reece Ferdinand doubled Arsenal’s lead which was assisted by Sagoe before Khayon Edwards added the third goal three minutes after.



Two late goals from Jack Henry-Francis in stoppage time and Sebatian Reece Ferdinand added the final goal in the additional minutes to register his second and Arsenal fifth goal.



Sagoe Jr, who signed his first professional contract with Arsenal in 2020 after joining from Fulham in 2015, has demonstrated consistent performance for the Under-18 and Under-21 levels over the past two seasons.

Born in England but with Ghanaian roots through his parents, Charles Sagoe Jr is eligible to represent both countries internationally, but he is yet to make a decision concerning his international future.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards







LSN/NOQ