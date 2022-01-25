Ghana’s Chef de Mission for 2022 Winter Olympic Games resigns

CDM resigns ten days to official opening games

Source: GNA

Ghana’s Chef de Mission (CDM) for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu, has resigned about ten days to the official opening of the Games in Beijing, China.

Sources close to GNA Sports at the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) said the CDM tendered his resignation letter on Monday afternoon.



Although reasons for his resignation are not yet known, GNA Sports can confirm that GOC would be announcing a new CDM for the Games which begins on February 4.

Ghana would be having a representation at the Games courtesy of Carlos Maeder in Alpine Skiing.