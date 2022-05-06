0
Ghana’s Christopher Antwi-Adjei assists VfL Bochum in avoiding Bundesliga relegation

Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei has assisted VfL Bochum in retaining their Bundesliga status. 

VfL Bochum avoided relegation from the German top-flight last weekend with a 4-3 away win over Borussia Dortmund, securing their place in the top flight with two games to spare.

Last season, the club was promoted to the top flight after battling relegation.

Thomas Reis' team is currently 12th on the log with 39 points, cementing their place in next season’s competition.

Antwi-Adjei joined VfL Bochum from Bundesliga II side Pardeborn before the start of the season and has made 25 appearances with one goal this season.

Bochum's final two games will be against Arminia Bielefeld and Union Berlin.

The 28-year-old was part of Ghana's squad that defeated Nigeria in March to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
