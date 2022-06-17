Ghana’s Dauda Mohammed reiterates desire to stay in Spain after impressive spell with FC Cartagena

Dauda Mohammed

Ghana forward Dauda Mohammed has reiterated his desire to continue his trade in Spain after a successful spell with FC Cartagena.

The 24-year-old who spent last season on loan with FC Cartagena has returned to parent club Anderlecht.



He enjoyed an amazing season, scoring 9 goals in 35 appearances in the Spanish second-tier.



Dauda, who has already expressed desire to leave the Belgian club permanently in an interview with Angel TV monitored by Footballghana.com confirmed offers from La Liga clubs.



“There are several offers on the table especially La Liga clubs. This season has been my best in Europe since leaving Ghana, I played about 35 games for Cartagena in Spain”

Asked if he will prefer to stay in Spain, he said, “In terms of percentage wise I think staying in Spain is a bit ahead but I will also consider Holland. The most important thing is I want to play top-flight football next season” he said.



Dauda Mohammed had stints with Asante Kotoko before departing for greener pastures.



Since joining Anderlecht, the enterprising forward has featured for Vitesse Arnhem, Esbjerg fB and FC Cartagena on loan.



His current deal with Anderlecht will expire in 2023 summer.