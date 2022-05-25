0
Ghana's Eddie Nketiah agrees to extend contract at Arsenal

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal forward, Eddie Nketiah, is reportedly set to extend his contract at the North London side until 2027.

According to The Athletic, the Gunners have presented the 22-year-old with a 5-year contract after his impressive form in the latter part of the season.

Nketiah, who was out of favour and considering a move away from Arsenal has had a change of heart to continue at his boyhood club.

Although the decision has been made, renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Nketiah is yet to put pen to paper.

He made a total of 21 appearances, playing as second fiddle to Alexander Lacazette.

Nketiah stated only 8 of the 21 matches, playing 824 minutes in total.

The British-born Ghanaian ended the season with 5 goals, a goal more than Lacazette who made 30 appearances.

All five of his goals came in the final round. A brace against Chelsea, another double against Leeds United, and a goal against Everton on the final day.

Nketiah's best game of the season was against Chelsea at the Stanford Bridge. Arsenal won 4-2.

