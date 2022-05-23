0
Ghana’s Emmanuel Gyasi on holiday with fiancé as season comes to an end

0BFBED1C 6ED8 40FC 96E9 EF3AD7155346.jpeg Emmanuel Gyasi

Mon, 23 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The forward all season played some fantastic football for his Spezia Calcio outfit and as a result, is finishing the Italian Serie A campaign as one of the best players in his team.

Unfortunately, due to the accumulation of yellow cards, Emmanuel Gyasi has been suspended for today’s clash against SSC Napoli on the final Serie A day.

Knowing that he will have no part to play in the contest, Emmanuel Gyasi is on holiday with his girlfriend Carolina Rossi.

In his absence, SSC Napoli made light work of Spezia Calcio today to secure all three points from their match.

SSC Napoli took the lead as early as the 4th minute through Matteo Politano. With additional goals from Piotr Zielinski and Diego Demme, the visitors had full control of the game at the end of the first half.

Despite the efforts of Spezia Calcio in the second half, the team could not get back into the game and suffered a 3-0 defeat at full time.

 

