Ghana’s Ibrahim Sadiq delighted to begin pre-season training at FC Nordsjaelland

Ghana youth forward Ibrahim Sadiq is elated to begin pre-season with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.
On Monday, the Wild Tigers arrived at the Right to Dream Park to start their pre-season ahead of the 2021/22 Danish SuperLiga season.
The team will undergo two weeks of vigorous training before heading to the Netherlands for their usual pre-season training camp.
The Forum-based club will engage their first game at the pre-season against fellow Danish outfit Aarhus Gymnastikforening on Saturday, June 26.
Sadiq took to social media to indicate his delight after the team’s session on Tuesday.
“Back to work. Pre-season"
The 21-year-old will be hoping to make an impact at the club when the campaign kick-starts after making only 12 appearances for the side last term.
Sadiq provided 1 assist and netted 2 goals.