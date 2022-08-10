0
Ghana's Jojo Wollacott saves penalty as Charlton Athletic advance in Carabao Cup

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott was Charlton Athletic's hero on Tuesday night, saving a penalty in a shootout to ensure his side beat QPR and advanced to the Carabao Cup's second round.

The regular-time score of 1-1 was followed by a penalty shootout at Valley Stadium which Charlton won thanks to the heroics of the Ghana international.

The Addicks converted their first penalty before Wollacott came up big to save Johansen's effort.

Charlton went on to win the tie and advance to the next round by scoring their next four penalties.

It's been a good week for the Black Stars number, who was also impressive in Charlton's win over Derby County over the weekend.

Wollacott joined Charlton this summer and has proven that the English third-tier club made the right decision in signing him from Swindon Town.

The 25-year-old agreed to a three-year deal.

