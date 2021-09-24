Ghana's Kamaldeen Sulemana follows in the footsteps of Dembele

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana followed in the footsteps of French star Ousmane Dembele becoming the second youngest player to score a double in the French Ligue 1.

The enterprising forward netted twice and was unplayable as Stade Rennes defeated Clermont Foot 6-0 in Ligue I on Wednesday night.



The 19-year-old continued his fine form this season, by scoring two outstanding goals in the space of two second half minutes.



Suleman’s brace against Clermont Foot makes him the second youngest footballer to score a double in the French top-flight after Ousmane Dembele who featured for Rennes between 2015 and 2016.

The Barcelona forward during his spell scored a brace to become the youngest player to reach that feat.



With Kamaldeen scoring a double last night, he has become the second youngest player to achieve that record in France.



The double from the Ghanaian means he has now scored three Ligue 1 games since joining Stade Rennes in the summer transfer window.