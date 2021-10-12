Ghana's Kamaldeen Sulemana named in best XI signings of the summer

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has been included in Whoscored.com's best eleven signings of the summer transfer window.

The teen sensation has been in stupendous form since joining Stade Rennais from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.



Sulemana has scored four goals in 12 appearances for Rennais in all competition and provided an incredible assist in the 2-0 win against Paris Saint Germain.



The 19-year-old is joined by Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku and Inter Milan's Eden Dzeko in attack.



In Whoscored.com's midfield is Cameroon and Napoli star André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Andros Townsend of Everton and Conor Gallagher of Crystal Palace.

The defence is made up of William Saliba of Marseille, Melvin Bard of OGC Nice, PSG's Achraf Hakimi and Mohammed Simakan of RB Liepzig.



And Granada's Luis Maximiano keeps the post for the best summer signing.



Full team below



