Ghana’s Kelvin Dossey joins Albanian side KF Skenderbeu from Mountaineers FC

Ghana international Kelvin Dossey

Source: Kolog Yenwonah Bonaventure, Contributor

Albania club K.F Skenderbeu have announced the signing of Ghanaian defender Kelvin Edo Dosseh ahead of the start of the new season.

Dosseh, 19, penned a long-term contract with the outfit on Wednesday evening after passing a mandatory medical examination. He joined them from Ghanaian third-tier side Mountaineers FC following successful negotiations.



The versatile defender is expected to inspire Skenderbeu to secure qualification back to the Albania Kategoria Superiore. The 1909 club finished 10th in the 2021/22 Kategoria Superiore and suffered relegation.

The club will play in the Kategoria Parë, which is the second tier of football in the country next season.



Skënderbeu Korçë who has 8 league titles to their name is the first Albanian side to reach the play-off round of the UEFA Champions League in 2015 but lost to Dinamo Zagreb and dropped into the UEFA Europa League, and became the first Albanian side to qualify for the group stages of a UEFA competition.