3
Menu
Sports

Ghana’s Kwadwo Asamoah retires

Kwadwo Asamoah Trophy Gh Kwadwo Asamoah

Wed, 5 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars regular, Kwadwo Asamoah has finally retired from playing football.

The midfielder who could also play as a left-wing-back is hanging his boots after playing at the top level for more than a decade.

After a meeting with his agent Pastorello following the decision to retire, Kwadwo Asamoah took to social media to post, "Amazing time. Always a pleasure working with you Federico Pastorello."

The football agent in a post of his own wished the Ghanaian the best of luck in his next adventure as a football agent.

“Always the same amazing boy Kwadwo Asamoah!!! Good luck

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame