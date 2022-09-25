Ghana’s Legendary Bronze Medalist, Prince Amartey, dies aged 78

Prince Amartey

Ghana’s boxer and Bronze Medalist at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Prince Amartey, has passed on at age 78.

He died on Friday 23, September 2022 in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital.



He’s been bedridden for some time now before his sudden demise.



Amartey represented Ghana at the 1968 Summer Olympics before winning bronze in the middleweight division (75 kg) at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich.



He also competed at the Commonwealth Games in 1970 where he lost his opening bout to Patrick Doherty of Northern Ireland.

The bronze medalist was a staff of the Ghana Armed Forces and represented the institution at the World Armed Forces Games in Rotterdam in 1971.



Later he was dismissed by his employers in 1974 as a result of mental health problems. He left the Army as a corporal.



He then took to menial jobs by working as a sweeper in a private health facility owned by his late friend and personal doctor, Dr. Sunu.



On the 5th of August 20221, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), under the leadership of the Director General Personnel Administration, Air Cdre Appiah-Agyekum of GAF honored him by setting up a business for Prince Amartey ‘The Prince Amartey Mini Mart’ to take care of his needs.