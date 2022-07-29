Ghana's Matthew Cudjoe has impressed Dundee United manager Jack Ross

Matthew Cudjoe

Coach Jack Ross has stated that Matthew Anim Cudjoe has impressed him. He also believes Mathew Cudjoe, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League, has a bright future at Dundee United.

“Matthew is a young player who has impressed us. I knew a bit about him before coming here through my knowledge of players and also speaking to Liam Fox," Ross said.



“Matthew has had a really strong pre-season, he’s taken his chances when they came along. He has done really well in the games he’s played since I came in,"



Ross acknowledged that the young attacker is a match winner and that he must continue to work hard.

“Matthew has the ability to eliminate people, he takes people on and wants to score goals so I have been delighted with him.



“All you can do as an 18-year-old is take your opportunity when it comes along and he’s done that. He’s with us, he trained this morning with us and is embracing the opportunity he’s had with us. So I don’t know where it came from because he’s very much part of our squad," he added.