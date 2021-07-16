Ghana's National Paracycling Tandem Team to begin pre-Tokyo training camp in Egypt

Dr. Azzam, President of the Confederation of African Cycling (CAC)

Source: Dennis Kweku Moore, Contributor

The National Paracycling Team,'Wheels of Fire', is set to camp in the city of Cairo, Egypt to begin its Pre-Games schedule ahead of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan next month.

Ghana's qualification card is heavily shouldered by commonwealth games 2018 Track Tandem number 5, Frederick Assor who explored an impeccable feat in Australia at the last Commonwealth Games.



The Ghana Cycling Federation is to be hosted by the Confederation of Africa Cycling and Egyptians Cycling Federation headed by its affable and fantastical President - Dr. Waggih Azzam who again doubles as the Vice President of the Union Cycling International-UCI.



Dr. Azzam who is the President of the Confederation of African Cycling-CAC has offered free accommodation, feeding, and the use of the Velodrome to the Team during their period of stay till they depart to Tokyo.



Frederick Assor, the ever-shining star of the country in the Tandem enclave would be competing in track events and road at the Games together with his able pilot- Rudolf Mensah.



The Confederation of Africa Cycling President, Dr. Waggih Azzam has been of tremendous assistance to many Africa Cycling nations and the Ghana Cycling Federation in countless programmes in Africa and beyond. His intervention in this very program is not surprising to many.



The African Cycling Capo has been at the helm of affairs in the wheeler sport for almost 15 years and is bent on ensuring the qualitative promotion of Paracycling in Africa.

The President of the African Paracycling Commission of Africa, Shaaban Mohammed, who also triples as the Technical Director of the GCF and the Chief Operations Officer at the Ghana Olympic Committee-GOC was of ample elation to the Confederation of Africa Cycling and the Egyptian Cycling outfit and duly commended the President for his gesture.



In the training camp in Egypt, the Head of Technical/ Coach of the Tandem team of Ghana, Shaaban Mohammed, will be assisted with scientific and practical training support by the UCI Head of World Cycling Centre in Africa Mr. Jean-Pierre Vanzyl (JP), who has done a tremendous job for the development of Cyclists in Africa.



Frederick Assor has proven to be a versatile blind cyclist in all avenues and is promising fireworks come August in Tokyo.



We believe the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority will assist the Ghana Cycling Federation to maintain the wonderful relationship with the Africa Confederation of Cycling- CAC in future engagements.



The Ghana Cycling Federation is very impressed with all the assistance given by NPC- - Ghana, MOYS, NSA, GOC, CAC, and UCI.



The Team is scheduled to depart for Egypt on the 25th of July, 2021, before en routing to Ghana's Team base - Inawashiro before the main business inside Tokyo.