Ghana's Roberto Massimo to miss Stuttgart's game against Frankfurt due to injury

Roberto Massimo

In a setback for VfB Stuttgart, Ghana-born defender Roberto Massimo is set to be sidelined for the upcoming clash against Frankfurt due to a bout of injury.

The 23-year-old full-back, who has recently been a subject of transfer speculations for the upcoming summer, is facing challenges with minor muscle issues, as confirmed by the club.



Despite being labeled as a supplementary player, Massimo's absence could pose a challenge for Stuttgart as they gear up for the away game at Eintracht Frankfurt this Saturday afternoon.



Massimo signed a deal with VfB Stuttgart in May 2018, however, he initially stayed on loan at Bielefeld until June 30, 2019. Massimo played seven games for Arminia Bielefeld.

Massimo joined Académico de Viseu in Portugal on loan for the 2022-23 season on July 22, 2022. He made 16 appearances and scored four goals for the Portuguese club.



This season Roberto Massimo has made three appearances in the top flight for VfB Stuttgart.