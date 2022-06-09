Ghana's Rose Yeboah wins Gold medal at 2022 CAA African Championship

Ghanaian female high jumper, Rose Amoaniamaa Yeboah

Ghanaian female high jumper, Rose Amoaniamaa Yeboah, won Ghana's first Gold medal at the ongoing CAA Africa Athletics Championship.

At the event held at the Côte d’Or National Sports Complex in Mauritius, Rose cleared the bar at 1.79m to win gold as Nigeria's Adeshina Temitope and South Africa's Robson Yvonne claimed silver and bronze respectively.



The 21-year-old who is a student at the University of Cape Coast student won gold in the women’s high jump at the 2019 African Games in Rabat.



She holds the record for the second-highest height in Ghana’s Women’s High Jump (1.84m).



During the Ghana Universities Sports Association(GUSA) games, Rose won gold for her school.

Her most recent gold medal came at the Ghana Athletics Association(GAA)’s National Circuit in April 2022.



Meanwhile, on the track, sprinter, Sean Safo-Antwi could not qualify for the men’s 100m final.



After a time of 10:28s in the heat earned him a place in the semis, 10.31s could only guarantee him a sixth place.



Joseph Amoah will engage in the 200m while Duncan Agyemang will contest for the 400m.